House prices up slightly in Clane

There was a slight rise in houses prices in the the Clane area for first nine of the year compared to the same period last year, according to Leader analysis of prices on the Register of Property Prices.

The prices quoted come with a warning but do appear to reflect trends.

The median price of houses in the area rose 3% to €265,000, compared to €257,250 for the same period in 2016.

Of 77 houses sold in January-September 2016, 45% were priced under €260,000 while of the 54 sold in the same period in 2016, 50% were priced belowed €260,000.

While the median prices — below which all properties are priced — rose slightly, the average price actually fell 8% to €264,000.