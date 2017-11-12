Phenomenal response to Kildare town First Responders group
Since the beginning of August, the
Kildare Town First Responders team has embarked on 27 call outs and provided over 4,600 hours of an on call service.
Chairman Cathal Keogh has been blown away by the response from the community.
“The support we have received from the town has been phenomenal. I've been involved in various groups and organisations and I have never seen support like this. When something gets started up and you go cap in hand to people, you don't know what to expect, but people have been fully behind us,” he said.
The group facilitated the installation of a Public Access Defibrillator (PAD) in the square and are in the process of organising the installation of another PAD in the town, with hopes of three more installations within the next five years.
With 17 volunteers on board, the team cover a huge area of a 5km radius from the Heritage Centre. They are fully trained and fully equiped to deal with medical emergencies until the paramedics arrive. They are trained to give aspirin, detect strokes and use the debrilator in the case of cardiac arrest.
Cathal is also helping people in Newbridge, Monasterevin and Naas to set up their own groups.
Secretary Cllr Joanne Pender (Ind) said there is huge goodwill out there for the team.
It is holding its AGM on November 24 and is always looking for new people to come on board. If you are interested in joining please contact the group on messenger or at cfrkildaretown@gmail.com or call 085 7507577.
