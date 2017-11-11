Judith scoops top nursing award

Newbridge nurse, Judith Jacob has won a top national award for her professional and caring dedication to her patients.

Judith scooped the National Contribution to Practice Nursing at this years Irish Practice Nurses Association (IPNA) Conference in Tullamore on October 13.

A practice nurse in the Moorefield Medical Centre, she is also the first practice nurse in Co. Kildare to be a Registered Nurse Prescriber.

Judith has been described as an inspiration to other nurses in her branch.

“She is hardworking and always has a smile on her face. She works tirelessly to ensure her patients have the best possible care within her practice and keeps up-to-date on latest developments within her areas of interest: Diabetes, Respiratory care and Women’s Health,” said the Kildare Branch of the IPNA.

“Judith uses every opportunity to make sure her patients get the very best care. Her approach is genuine and caring. Her patience and calm manner make her easily approachable when patients need her advice.”

She combines prescribing with her knowledge from other numerous courses that she has completed over the years (Diabetes Diploma, Asthma management and Women’s Health to name but a few). She also has an active role in her local IPNA branch and is on her third term as treasurer.

“Judith is well known in our branch as being a passionate advocate for Nurse Education. Her caring and friendly demeanour provides a welcome environment for all members of the Kildare Branch,” it added, “Judith balances all this with her family life with her two almost grown up children, Lauryn and Jennie, she even managed to find time to plan her wedding this year to Ciara. When she’s not busy with her career Judith loves traveling the world, gardening and her new found hobby of aquarium keeping.”