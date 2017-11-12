More than twenty caravan encampments in Naas and surround areas

There are over twenty caravan encampments in the greater Naas area, according to Fine Gael councillor Fintan Brett.

He wants Kildare County council to come up with a report on the “ongoing issues” relating to the encampments, some of which he claimed are illegal.

KCC said this could be done through a committee set up to advise on accommodation for Travellers. KCC also said statistics are available on the number of Travellers and assessments are carried out to determine their housing needs.

KCS does not have local bye-laws relating to “unauthorised encampments” but 24 and 48 hour notices can still be served and all measures are being taken to address the issue with its legal advisers.