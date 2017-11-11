KCC has no plans for a facelift at Naas landmark Market House

Kildare County Council has no immediate plans to carry out any maintenance works on Market House in Naas.

The historic building, located close to the Grand Canal harbour in Naas was erected by John Bourke, the fourth Lord Mayo, about 1813.

According to the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage, it was regarded as “important component of the early nineteenth century built heritage of Naas.” It was a hub of activity in the days when goods and products were brought to Naas by boats using the canal waterways and at that time there would have been considerable activity around the house..

More recently, Market House was painted by the Naas Tidy Towns group.

In 2009 Naas Town Council granted planning permission for a new restaurant and pub to Pat and Jeff Keane, proprietors of the Hanged Man’s restaurant and bar at Milltown. This was subsequently extended to this year, but no development took place. KCC has told Cllr Anne Breen that the house is in private ownership.

It also said that the house remained on the Derelict Sites register.

Arrangements were made to prevent the roof tiles from falling and the owner is required to maintain the property.