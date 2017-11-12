New pay parking meters up and running in Naas

Four new parking meters have been installed in Naas as part of the new parking regulations.

These are located at Kilcullen Road (two), Victoria Terrace and Gleann na Greine.

The new regulations also embraced the abolition of free parking on Saturdays in the town.

Kildare County Council says that all parking signs have been changed “to reflect the new times and tariffs.”

Along with these changes, the council has also been upgrading line markings around the area. However a completion date has not yet been identified “as this work is temperature and weather dependant.”