Naas school pupils' environmental work is praised

The Mercy convent Primary School, Naas, holder of five Green Flags, won another award at the annual awards event hosted by Naas Tidy Towns.

The school has been honoured for its work under a variety of environmental headings. Pictured (back): Jacqueline O’Reilly (principal), Alyson Morbin, Orlaith Davis, Sinéad Buckley (teacher), Aedín Kavanagh, Danielle Burke and Movanna Sweeney (teacher).

Front: Gillian Johnson, Eimear Prout, Grace Hennessy, Lauren Rafferty, Julie Li and Ella Southgate.