No money for roving anti-dump cameras in Naas

The refusal to sanction funding to combat dumping in the Naas area has been slammed.

Independent councillor Sorcha O’Neill criticised the government for not coming up with the money to pay for roving cameras - which are moved from place to place where dumping is a problem in a bid to identify those responsible.

“We asked for moving cameras as a static cameras will most likely just make the offenders move somewhere else. There are a number of places which are regularly hit by people dumping rubbish illegally,” said Cllr. O’Neill.

She identified four blackspots in Naas - the Grand Canal area, the Ballymore Road (including the area near the entrance to Quinn’s), Corban’s Lane and Ploopluck Bridge (near Caragh Road).

Cllr O’Neill pointed out that money was also requested to pay for the provision of skips at Aras Chill Dara for the free disposal of rubbish by the community on two occasions this year.

Among the reasons cited for the refusal was there were not enough community groups involved , such as the Probation Service and the grant request was “not site specific.”

However she pointed out the request was supported by the Naas Tidy Towns group.

The maximum grant available is €40,000 and €1m is being made available every year for three years for CCTV cameras.

“I thought it was very unfair to refuse the request on those grounds. How many community groups are enough ?” she asked.

Cllr O’Neill claimed that no funding has actually been provided anywhere in Ireland. “I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve asked for CCTV and I’ve always been told there are no funds. This grant would have gone a long way to deter crime, which is what dumping is but it seems we have been fobbed off.”