Teagasc hosts forestry advisory clinic in Naas

Teagasc will continue its regular nationwide series of Forestry Advisory Clinics throughout 2017 to facilitate as many farmers and other landowners as possible.

The next round of clinics will be held in November. These clinics will be held in Teagasc offices around the country on specific dates, from 10 am to 4 pm each day, where a one-to one consultation with an experienced forestry adviser can be arranged by appointment.

In Kildare the free one-to- one forestry clinics will be held in the Teagasc office in Naas on Thursday November 16.

The Forestry Programme offers landowners and existing forest owners many options in relation to forest establishment with a range of attractive grants and annual premium categories available.

A land use change to forestry, like any new farm enterprise, will raise many questions. A consultation with your Teagasc forestry adviser will provide independent and objective advice, empowering you to make informed decisions on many relevant issues including the following:

- Opportunities for farmers and other landowners under the Forestry Programme 2014-

2020

- Available grants and premiums

- Interaction with other farm schemes, e.g. BPS, GLAS, etc.

- How forestry can improve farm income and the environment

- How to apply and get the job done right first time

- Harvesting and timber sales

The forestry programme also offers landowners, who are not farming, the opportunity to avail of the same annual planting premiums as farmers.

These forestry clinics provide an ideal setting in which to discuss their particular situation. Although the emphasis for the upcoming clinics is on new planting; existing forest owners, regardless of what stage their forest is at, can also avail of this opportunity to pick up valuable management tips.

Prior booking a clinic consultation is essential. To book your consultation please contact the Teagasc office, Naas on 045 879203.

Please bring maps and other relevant information on the day to optimise the advisory experience and outcome.

These clinics provide an ideal opportunity to get answers to your forestry questions – don’t miss it!