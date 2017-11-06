Kildare family scoops quarter of a million in Lotto win

A Kildare family is looking forward to a very happy festive season ahead after they collected €250,000 from National Lottery headquarters this morning.

The dad claimed the €250,000 Lotto Plus 2 top prize from the Lotto Draw last Wednesday, November 1.

The emotional winner, who was joined in the Winners’ Room by his wife and young family, said he initially refused to believe that he had won the ‘life-changing’ Lotto prize.

“Things like this don’t usually happen to people like us, it’s unbelievable,” he gushed.

“We’re still in a state of shock so it’ll definitely take some time to come to terms with a win like this. It comes just in time for Christmas so it’s a great relief that we don’t have to worry about any big lists for Santa this year,” he quipped.

The hard-working Kildare man purchased his winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Maxol Service Station on the Sallins Road in Naas.

“I had a busy week with work so I had absolutely no idea that the shop had sold a winning ticket. It was only when I went into the store to do my Lotto for Saturday that I saw all of the Lotto balloons and bunting hanging up and it finally dawned on me that I could have a winning ticket. There was blind panic as I tried to remember where I had put the Lotto ticket. I had to ransack my car and our house until finally we found the little slip of paper which was worth a quarter of a million euro!”

“This win will genuinely mean the world to our family. We have never had the opportunity to buy our own home and it has been very difficult to give our children the stability of a long-term home such is the rental market. We’ll start the search for a new house in the next couple of weeks and hopefully we’ll be all settled in before Christmas which would be a dream come true,” he added.