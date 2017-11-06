Kildare commuters set to be hit by second day of rail strike tomorrow

Thousands of Kildare commuters are expected to be effected by a second day of rail strike tomorrow (November 7).

Commuters will have to make alternative travel plans, as Iarnród Éireann advises customers that due to industrial action, trains are not expected to operate across Intercity, DART and Commuter routes.

The first day of disruption took place last Wednesday (November 1)

Further days of planned strikes include:

Tuesday November 14 (includes Ireland v Denmark World Cup Play-off at Lansdowne Road)

Thursday November 23

Friday December 8

If you have booked travel on these dates, Iarnród Éireann will cancel your booking for the dispute date journey leg and automatically refund you seven days prior to your date of travel (e.g. 25th October for 1st November, 31st October for 7th November etc). Please allow three to five days for your financial institution to process your refund.

Irish Rail apologises for the inconvenience caused.