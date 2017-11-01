ESB and Bord na Mona to reveal plans for Kildare solar farm

Bord na Mona and ESB are set to reveal their plans for a Kildare solar farm at two public information sessions next week.

Information on the proposed Timahoe North Solar Farm will be available to members of the public at Carbury GAA on Wednesday, November 8 from 3pm to 9pm.

A second information session will be held at Johnstownbridge GAA from 3pm to 9pm on Thursday, November 9.

Staff will be on hand to discuss the project.

There have been a large number of solar farm projects spearheaded by private companies going through the planning system in Kildare over the past year. Three of them have been granted permission. Of those refused planning permission, one has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

READ MORE: Kildare town solar farm refusal appealed to An Bord Pleanala