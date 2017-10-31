Kildare Fire Service urge people to stay safe this Hallowe'en night

Kildare Fire Service and Kildare County Council is warning people to think twice if you are collecting or storing waste for a bonfire tonight.

They wish to remind all householders of the risks arising from bonfires, the illegal nature of the activity, the effects on the local community and the negative effect on the general environment.

The council, with the support of Local Associations and the Community Garda, is appealing to local communities not to contribute to any bonfires, and to respect both the environment and the health of local children and neighbours.

"In many housing estates, the practice of having bonfires has ceased, so where bonfires continue, you are more likely to get waste from other areas being brought to your housing estate," a statement said.

"With this in mind, please note the following: It is illegal to dump or burn waste/rubbish of any description (including for a bonfire); It is illegal to allow unauthorised waste collectors to collect and dispose of waste; every individual has a responsibility to dispose of his/hers waste correctly and legally. Providing household waste materials for burning in a Halloween bonfire is committing a criminal offence."

Meanwhile Athy Municipal District promoters are holding a Halloween drum and lazer evening with a fancy dress parade in Nelson St with music, treats and face painting in Emily Square today, from 6.30pm to 9pm.

The Drum out the Deamons event is described as a spectacular drum and lazer display and much more in Emily Square.

Pet owners are also being urged to ensure their pets are safe tonight as they can often be spooked by fireworks.