Top musical prize for Prosperous violinist

Twenty two year-old Prosperous musician, Richard Thomas, has been awarded first place in the Irish Freemasons’ Young Musician of the Year.

The final round took place on Saturday, October 14, and will be broadcast later this year on RTÉ Lyric FM.

Richard was awarded the first prize of €5,000.

He was also awarded the John Vallery Memorial Prize €1,000 for the best performance by a string player.

His reward was the loan of a fine Italian violin for one year from renowned violin dealer Florian Leonhard of London.

He has been awarded a solo engagement in August 2018 with the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra at the National Concert Hall which will be broadcast on Lyric FM, a recital in the NCH’s Kevin Barry Room.

He will be making his London debut early next year.

He recently completed his Bachelor degree at the Royal Irish Academy of Music.

The son of Theresa and Philip, Richard currently plays on a 1920 Giuseppe Pedrazzini violin which was kindly handed down to him by his father Philip.

He began studying the violin at the age of five with Mrs. Loretto Nelson.