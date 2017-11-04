Hope(D) to meet with Minister on mental health

A meeting has been organised between a Newbridge mental health support group and Minister of State, Jim Daly.

Jim Brady and Terri Thorpe from Hope (D) are due to meet the Minister on November 28 in Newbridge.

Dep Fiona O’Loughlin, who facilitated the meeting said, “Kildare has been rocked by deaths due to mental illness and shortfalls in treatment for mental health for years and nationally we have seen a sharp increase in the number of people committing suicides.

“Hope (D) do fantastic work locally and it is my intention to ensure the Minister sees that hard work upon his visit in November. A recent publication of a report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OCED) shows that Ireland has some of the highest levels of depression among our students which reiterates the need for more supports and services across the country.”

The TD, who is a member of the Committee on the Future of Mental Health Services and Chair of the Education and Skills Committee, said the work of these committees must not delay in providing for people who are struggling.