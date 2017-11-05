Overcrowding increases at Naas Hospital in September

The number of patients admitted to Naas Hospital last month rose significantly when compared with September 2016.

The figure rose from 156 to 212.

However, the level of overcrowding at Naas was much less than the worst performing hospital. Just 0ver 900 patients were admitted to University Hospital Limerick without a bed being immediately available and the second highest figure for last month was recorded at Cork University Hospital.

READ MORE: Money needed for new endoscopy hospital unit in Naas

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation say more patients (8,101) were admitted to hospitals nationwide last month than during September of any year since it began compiling overcrowding figures.

Some 2,550 people were admitted without a bed being immediately available at Naas Hospital between January and September this year an increase of 170 on the figure in 2016 — but a decrease of 150 on the figure for the year before.

The INMO has complained that while the Health Service Executive has committed to employing an additional 123 nurses in emergency departments, only a fraction of the posts have been filled.

INMO head Liam Doran said patient care is being compromised.