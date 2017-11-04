Naas traffic lights at Murtagh's Corner are 'ok'
No need for change
File photo: A photo taken several years back of the traffic lights at Murtagh's Corner
Kildare County Council has reiterated that there will be no change to the traffic lights system operating at Murtagh’s Corner, Naas.
It says the junction, along with others in the area, were examined.
However “no faults were noted and no amendments to the traffic lights is warranted”.
Cllr Darren Scully said cars heading down town are afforded a short green light time.
