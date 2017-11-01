Newbridge estate residents threaten to block road over lights

Residents of a Newbridge estate have threatened to block a public road through the neighbourhood if the lights are not fixed in the coming weeks.

Residents in the Meadows/Morristown Wood in Newbridge are facing another winter in the dark.

“We were told in May that an agreement with Kildare County Council and the receiver had been reached and that works would commence within six to seven weeks,” said Meadows Resident Association Chairperson, Rachael Dowling.

That hasn't happened.

She said the residents are very frustrated.

Cllr Mark Lynch (SF) said the receiver had promised to pay for the works, but the money had not been handed over.

He contacted the accountancy firm, acting on behalf of the bond holder, and was told they met the council on October 26.

“The company said they were submitting the proposal for approval to their client on Tuesday (today) so they could sign off on it, and then the money could be handed over,” said Cllr Lynch.

"This has gone on too long. It needs to be sorted."