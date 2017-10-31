Anti-social behaviour at Newbridge estate

Residents of a Newbridge estate have been asked to give the gardai more time to clamp down on anti-social behaviour near their homes.

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin-Healy asked the council at last month’s Municipal District meeting for a meeting between residents of St. Dominick’s Park, the gardaí, councillors, the Director of Housing, MD manager and the Peter McVerry Trust to address increasing levels of anti-social behaviour in and around their estate.

She said the aim would be to find a solution for everyone involved.

Cllr Murty Aspell said he had also been contacted by residents in St Dominick’s Park, College Park and Eyre Street and had been in touch with the gardai.

He said the Sergeant had asked for more time to deal with the issue before a meeting could take place.

The council said this matter was discussed at the last meeting of the Joint Policing Committee and was further addressed at a meeting on September 19 last between the Gardaí, the National Director of the Peter McVerry Trust, a representative from the Housing Department and an elected representative from the MD.

It said it was agreed that regular engagement would take place between the parties to address any issues and a follow up meeting was held on Thursday 28 September.

The council said; “Further regular engagement will continue in an attempt to reach a viable solution for all parties.”

Cllr McLoughlin Healy said the residents felt no one was engaging with them and they felt their phone calls were not being answered by the gardai. It was agreed to leave the matter on the agenda for this month's MD meeting.