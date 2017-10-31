Meeting in Rathangan today on new urban design scheme

A meeting will take place today in the Rathangan Community Centre (RYARC) to outline the progress made so far on the development of a plan for the future of the town.

Members of the public are invited to come down at 2.30pm to hear about the review of project submissions made by Rathangan community members.

If you can't make it, do not worry, Rathangan Tidy Towns Association will keep people updated as the Paul Hogarth company moves to the next step.