X FACTOR: Blessington brothers Sean and Conor Price sail through week one of live shows

It's full steam ahead for Blessington's Sean (18) and Conor (15) Price, as they are through week one of live X Factor shows.

This weekend's theme was 'self-expression', and the duo performed a London Grammar classic, 'Strong', which was a hit with all judges, bar Louis Walsh.

Their mentor, Simon Cowell, was absent from this weekend's live shows, due to a reported trip he had during the week.

Naas CBS was featured on tonight's show, as the pair were filmed at school a few weeks ago.

The lads now go on to week two of live shows next weekend.

WATCH THEIR PERFORMANCE HERE: