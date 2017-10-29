WATCH

X FACTOR: Blessington brothers Sean and Conor Price sail through week one of live shows

The boys performed a London Grammar classic

Sarah Peppard

Reporter:

Sarah Peppard

Email:

sarah.peppard@leinsterleader.ie

It's full steam ahead for Blessington's Sean (18) and Conor (15) Price, as they are through week one of live X Factor shows.

This weekend's theme was 'self-expression', and the duo performed a London Grammar classic, 'Strong', which was a hit with all judges, bar Louis Walsh.

Their mentor, Simon Cowell, was absent from this weekend's live shows, due to a reported trip he had during the week.

Naas CBS was featured on tonight's show, as the pair were filmed at school a few weeks ago.

The lads now go on to week two of live shows next weekend.

