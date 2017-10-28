Well-known Naas socialite Vi Lawlor passes away at 94

Well-known Naas socialite Vi Lawlor has passed away, aged 94.

Mrs Lawlor was for many years a fixture on the local, Dublin and Irish social scene. The family, of Osberstown House, were also connected with Lawlor’s Hotel in Naas.

She was predeceased in 1983 by her husband Jim, known locally in Naas as ‘The Squire’. Her son Peter, who passed away on October 2 last, was a well-known musician and a member of the Pacific Showband.

Born Violette Gueret, she was the loving mother of Jim, Michelle, Tom, Paul, Marie, Mark and the late Peter and dear sister of the late Marie, Joyce and Paul. She is sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her funeral mass will take place on Monday morning at 10am at the Church of Our Lady and St David, Naas, and afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only are requested.