Mum calls for disabled parking bays for little Eddie

Lisa Brett, mum to Eddie (5), is urging the council to install two disabled parking bays at her son’s national school in Monasterevin to stop the “carnage” at drop off and pick up times.

Eddie, who attends St Evin’s national school on Drogheda Street, is in junior infants and he is a wheelchair user.

“Eddie and another little boy in his class are both in wheelchairs and there are no disabled parking bays whatsoever,” Lisa said.

“It is carnage in the mornings and afternoons at pick up time and it is up to the council to provide a solution. The Parents Council and the Principal Declan Costello are behind it and the process is now in motion thankfully.”

According to Lisa council engineers have been out reviewing the area and there are plans to install two parking bays on a wide section of the footpath.

“There is a wide section of the footpath and that is where they propose to put them. They have put bollards up now to stop people from parking there,” she said.

The bays would mean a world of difference to Lisa and Eddie, especially as winter is approaching.

“It will make my life a lot easier. On rainy days it is hard to keep Eddie and the wheelchair dry. Unless you are at the school half an hour beforehand, it is bonkers to get parking.”

There are 360 pupils in the school. Girls attend from Junior Infants to Sixth Class and boys attend in Junior and Senior Infants.

There are 17 teachers on the staff.

“Cars park up on the footpaths so it is hard to get the wheelchair past,” she added.

“There are lots of heavy lorries that go past also at those times, so I am trying to get a curfew at pick up and drop off times.

“The main street is a wider road and a much safer alternative.”

As Eddie will only spend two years in St Evins, Lisa is also campaigning for the council to put in disabled parking bays at St Peter’s National School.

“Eddie will then move to St Peter’s from first class so it makes sense to put them in at the same time.”

Lisa also hopes the disabled bays are included in the plans for the new St Paul’s Secondary School.

A motion was tabled on the issue at yesterday’s Athy area meeting (Monday, October 23).

Cllr Thomas Redmond requested that the council provide disabled parking at three schools, first in Eddie’s school in Drogheda Street and St Peter’s, also in Drogheda street. The meeting heard that the council was working on it and all members were in support of the motion.