Naas secondary school pupils are going batty for Hallowe'en

The girls at St Mary’s College in Naas are going batty for Hallowe’en todday.

The students have been busy fundraising for the past two weeks for their sponsored walk through the town. The money raised will be used to help fund crucial projects for the school.

Money has been collected by school staff and the students have spent weeks planning the costumes they will wear for the walk, which will take them all over the town today.

Prizes will be awarded to the best costumes from from each year. The walk will take place from 11.50am until 1.10pm today, Friday, October 27, so don't panic when you see a massive crowd of teenage witches, ghosts and black cats storming Naas!