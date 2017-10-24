Kildare man's extradition case before first broadcast sitting of Supreme Court today

The case of a Kildare man challenging his extradition to the US to face 51 counts of mortgage fraud was one of the first in Ireland to be televised today.

Two judgements from the Supreme Court were broadcast online on RTE News Now and the RTE website today, which was the first televising of court cases in the history of the state.

Patrick Lee, with an address at Newtown, had claimed that he should not be extradited to the US because he could be prosecuted for the same offences in Ireland. His appeal was dismissed by the five judges.

The proceedings are now available to view on the RTE Player. Today’s event was a possible first step in a wider broadcasting of court proceedings in Ireland.