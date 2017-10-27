Read with Rua project to be launched at Kildare town library today

It is never too early to start reading to your child — even do it from birth.

That is the message behind Kildare town’s library latest initiative Read with Rua, which will be launched in the library today Friday, October 27 at 12.30pm.

It will be launched by Kidare South TD Sean O'Fearghail as well as the library mascot Rua.

Idea

The idea behind the iniative is that early literacy skills helps a child to develop listening skills and increases their attention span.

It helps them to develop an interest in books and to see reading as a fun activity.

Paul Brady from Cill Dara Housing Association, who are also involved in the scheme, said it ran first as a pilot project last year.

“We hope to make it an annual event and it could be something that other libraries across Kildare could look at. There was a great up take here today and over all a great interest in the project.

“The book pack pilot is for babies from 0-1.5 years.

“It has kindly been made up by the county library and it is aimed on the parents and guardians to read to the children, where it is proven to have a positive cognitive development on the child even at this early age.”

