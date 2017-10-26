Kildare town's hallowe'en festival and fireworks display

Kildare town is gearing up for a spooky Hallowe'en weekend this year with its very own festival.

There will be pumpkin carving workshops, a tour of the old jail cells, a scary movie screening and even fire works during the three day event.

The carving workshops, with HIVE will take place on Saturday October 27 and Sunday 28.

There will be a Roadkill Reanimation, a macabre exhibition of animal remains and curios, in Heritage Centre throughout the weekend.

A performance by Candlelit Tales will take place after dark in the Japanese Gardens on October 28.

Meanwhle Silken Thomas Players will perform in the Old Courthouse, with a tour of old jail cells and reenactment of a miscarriage of justice from Friday to Sunday.

Walking Tours of Town will detail more gory history including the fact that Kildare town once had its own leper colony. This will go on daily throughout mid term. There will also be Treasure Hunts for both Children and Adults. Check the shop windows for clues and see this week's Leader for the full list.

For those brave enough to risk the weather the outdoor movie screenings will show Caspar and Hitchcock’s The Birds on large Screen in Square on Sunday 29.

Blankets and hot water bottles available. The weekend will finish off with a Hallowe'en extravaganza on Sunday night with fireworks display from 7pm.