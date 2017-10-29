Final countdown on for Clane fun run

Runners of all standards are being urged to join a 10K Road Race and Family Fun Run in Clane on November 4.

The Clane 10K and 5K Family Fun Run is being organised to raise funds for Acquired Brain Injury Ireland (ABI Ireland) and entries are open at www.popupraces.ie

It follows on from the success of last year’s inaugural event organised by Clane man Jack Fadden and friends – which included more than 500 runners and raised over €17,000.

Jack suffered a near fatal brain injury in Thailand in 2012.

He underwent lifesaving brain surgery before a long stay in hospitals in Thailand and Dublin and faced many challenges on his road to recovery.

ABI Ireland have been with him and family on every step of this remarkable journey and the support he has received has been invaluable.

Last year, Jack and his friends decided to organise a fun and healthy event in order to give their support back to ABI Ireland and the Clane 10k and 5K Family Fun Run was born.

This year's event takes place on Saturday November 4, starting at 10am from Clane GAA Club and the organising team want to make it the best road running event in the region.

Adult participants will receive a bespoke medal and a high-quality running t-shirt. Also, there are cash prizes including: 1st €175, 2nd €75, 3rd €25 and €30 for the over 40s, 50s and 60s winners. Kids will receive a special children’s medal.

Spokesperson Daryl Skelly called on runners, joggers, shufflers and walkers to register for the event November 4.

“We encourage all interested adults and children to please join us at 10.00am in Clane GAA Club. We have unique finisher’s medals, t-shirts and complimentary post-race refreshments," he said.

Their main sponsor is KO Mainham Developments. ABI Ireland CEO Barbara O’Connell thanked Jack Fadden and the organising committee in Clane.

An estimated 13,000 people acquire a brain injury in Ireland each year and ABI Ireland offers critical rehabilitation programmes to these people.

More information is available on the event Facebook page at