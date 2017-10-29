Progress on Clane primary school build project

The design team for the new Scoil Phadraig building in Clane have submitted tender documents

Kildare North Labour representative, Emmet Stagg, welcomed the news.

Mr. Stagg stated that the eight month delay was annoying and it was now important that the Department did not hold the school project up any further.

In the 2016-17 academic year St Patrick’s Boys had the highest average class sizes in the Clane town area.

The school, had an average class size of 27.6.

This put it in the top twenty per cent of the schools in the county ranked by class size. Around 18% of pupils in the school were being educated in classes with 30 or more in the classroom. There have been delays in getting the new school built.

The project was delayed because the Department had made changes over costing the project. Planning permission had been granted for improvements last year.