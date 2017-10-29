Car parking problems at Newbridge's Scoil na Naomh Uilig

The council has concerns about using land at Newbridge Hotspurs for parking to facilitate Scoil na Naomh Uilig.

Cllr Mark Lynch (SF) asked officials to see if a solution could be found to parking issues outside the school. He said the soccer club was willing to give some land for use by the school.

“Can we get either tar or stone down so it can be used as a car park for parents? It's our land, so there would be no cost there,” he said at the October Kildare Newbridge Municipal District meeting.

Officials said the safety of people entering and exiting the site would be a cause for concern. They also said funding would have to be supplied for the work. The lack of a pedestrian crossing in the area was of concern.

They said; “Issues in relation to insurance, safe access and egress to and from the site and the security of the site to prevent dumping/illegal encampments would also have to be considered.” However, they did agree to go and look at the site.