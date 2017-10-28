Community garden idea mooted for Newbridge estate, Dara Park

A proposal to install a community garden at the Dara Park housing estate in Newbridge is being looked into.

When asked by Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy (FG) to see it could be done, Director of Services, Tadgh McDonnell told the Kildare Newbridge Municipal District (MD) meeting on Wednesday October 18, that these proposals often don’t have the groundswell of support when further enquiries are made.

Cllr McLoughlin Healy said the Cottage Market had been a huge success, despite the “punitive charges” it was being levied to use the Town Hall.

READ MORE: New GIY Cottage Market to take place in Newbridge every month

She said there was a huge appetite for locally grown produce and the market was selling out. She said she had spoken to GIY (Grow It Yourself) about the project.

Cllr Joanne Pender (Ind) backed the proposal and pointed out there had been allotments planned for Dara Park. Cllr Mark Lynch (SF) said the Local Enterprise Office could get involved. Mr McDonnell said it was a wonderful idea but often there wasn’t the interest when pursued, and he would talk to the Park’s Department.