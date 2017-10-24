Kildare shoebox appeal need warehouse space

Team Hope, the charity behind the Christmas Shoebox appeal, is in need of a warehouse in the Newbridge/Naas area to store and sort the boxes prior to their delivery to thousands of children in Eastern Europe and Africa.

Local volunteer, Breda Healy explained that the warehouse they used last year at Toughers, is now unavailable because it is being let out.

“We are looking for a 2,500sqft place with toilet facilities. We just need a loan of it until the first week of December, just for about six to eight weeks,” she said.

Last year, 8,669 boxes were collected in the mid/south Kildare region.

Anyone, who has a premises, or wants more info can contact Breda on 086 8477620 or log on to www.teamhope.ie

Get your shoeboxes ready

The Team Hope Christmas Shoe box appeal is well underway and the organisers are hoping people will get behind this unique venture.

The closing date for receiving filled shoeboxes is November 11.

Your filled Christmas Shoe boxes can be left in Naas at Axa Insurance, Dublin Rd; Healy Tyres, Monread Road; Parish Centre; in Newbridge at the Parish Centre and Red Cross Shop; at the Parish Centre Kildare and Axa Insurance, Athy.

Shoe boxes should be covered with Christmas wrapping paper but with the lid and box separate to allow checking.

Items included can be toys, sweets, soap, a cuddly toy, toothbrush, colouring books, copy books, stationery and something to wear like a hat or t-shirt. No liquids, chocolate, war toys, books with words, sharp toys and items that require batteries.

Check out www.teamhope.ie