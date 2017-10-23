Tallaght gunman: Garda appeal for public help in tracing armed man on the loose

Gardai are warning members of the public not to approach a man suspected to be armed and on the loose in Tallaght this morning.

There have been a number of incidents in Jobstown this morning, October 23. Gardai are trying to locate a black Renault Kadjar, reg number 162 D 8767.

The driver of this car is believed to be armed and is described as a white male, medium build, wearing grey shorts, a green and black Northface jacket and grey and navy runners.

The public are asked not to approach the man, but should contact Gardaí at Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000 or the emergency numbers 999 or 112.