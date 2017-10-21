Wind and heavy rain as Kildare hit by Storm Brian

Kildare has been hit with heavy rain and strong winds this morning as Storm Brian has swept across the county.

A Status Yellow weather warning is in effect until tonight for the midlands. Winds with mean speeds of 65-80 km/h with gusts 110-130 km/h are expected. Winds will are expected to ease on Saturday evening.

According to Met Eireann, gusty south to south-west winds are currently veering west to north west. Tonight, showers will become scattered and many areas will become dry.

Strong to gale force northwesterly winds will gradually moderate overnight and become westerly in direction. Lowest temperatures overnight will be 6 to 8 degrees.

Tomorrow, there will be sunny spells and some scattered showers for much of Sunday. During the evening rain will edge in from the West. Temperatures will be 12 or 13 degrees and fresh west winds will back southwest and ease.

Kildare has not been as badly hit as on last Monday, when the remains of Hurricane Ophelia ripped through the county. However, caution is still being advised, expecially for those driving or working outdoors. There is still a risk that some trees may be in a dangerous condition following Ophelia.

According to a statement released by KCC yesterday, Kildare County Council response teams, including roads, water, fire service and civil defence are on standby to react and deal with the impact of Storm Brian.

LIVE: Watch Storm Brian as it approaches Kildare

Meanwhile, Irish Rail has warned that services are running approximately 30 minutes late due to speed restrictions because of the storm, including on the Cork to Dublin and Waterford to Dublin routes.

In Kildare, some events have been postponed due to the storm, including the Hallowe'en event planned for Monasterevin Community Centre this afternoon. Those planning to attend events or sports training today are advised to check in advance with organisers before travelling.

A small number of households are currently being affected by power outages, including 10 in Morristown, 57 in Edenderry, and 67 near Portarlington.