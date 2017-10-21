Ghost walk tour sold out at Clane's Firmount House

A new Kildare business is to host a Hallowe'en ghost walk.

The new owners of Firmount House, who opened a cafe there during the summer is running a ghost tour at the house. The Northern Ireland Paranormal Research Association (NIPRA) are hosting a four hour walk on October 25 and the October 29.

Owner, Eilin O’Carroll said the tour (8pm to 12 midnight walk) on the 25th sold out immediately and they have just added a second date, October 29.

“We believe that will be a sell out too,” she said last week.

Firmount has an interesting history, to say the least. It was a WWI hospital, TB sanatorium, and its original owners dying of consumption within three weeks of each other in the 1700s.

“The NIPRA believe the house is haunted by several ghosts including and old matron from the TB sanatorium times.”

Firmount will host a Christmas market on December 10. “There has been huge interest in the event,” said Eilin.

