Clane LipSync fundraiser a weekend sucess at Enfield

Whatever about Hurricane Ophelia, the folks from Clane GAA were happy to cause storms of their own at Johnstown House Hotel on Saturday, October 14 when they held their LipSync Legends fundraiser.

Part of the proceeds are going to Down Syndrome Ireland.

While it was a Village People crew of Anthony O’Dea, Kevin McDonald, Anthony Kilally, Richard Dunne and Fintan Doran, who took top prize, talent was all over the stage.

Early on, the judges, Edel Marron, Tara Hardy and Joe Quaide, felt obliged to award top marks of 10 each and were scratching their heads for words on a fun filled night.

MC Keith Mooney kept the show going with gusto and the fourteen contestants went through their paces.

The Pussycat Dolls — Eimear Finn, Lily Evans, Anna O’Flaherty, Tara Glynn and Ciara Egan, got judge, Joe Quaide in a bit of a state and it was not because of their camogie skills.

Another group, the Spice Girls — Vivienne Worsser, Catherine O’Sullivan, Torres Sweeney, Catherine Tighe and Linda Burke, also got the top mark of 30. “I didn’t just like it. I absolutely loved it,” said judge, Edel Marron.

It was also a great night for Jamie Murphy and her Kanye West routine. Another thirty here.

“We know West is best,” said judge Joe. “The best LipSync of the night,” said, judge Tara.

There was an especially huge cheer for Jennifer Malone with an Olly Murs routine that the also received top marks.

MC Hammer

Melissa Kirby hit the nail on the head with the MC Hammer number, grabbing top marks. For judge Joe it was tops.

“There is no way anyone is going to touch that tonight.”

A personal favourite of this reporter was the Blues Brothers, Con McCormack and Fergie Burke, who were third on stage.

Almost perfectly scored with 29 marks were the Rocky Horror Show crew — Stephen Lyons, Brian Keating, Tracey McCormack, Vivienne Doran and Andrea Walsh.

The evening had kicked off with the Venga Boys-Eimhin Gillman, Brian Healy and Robbie Hyland.

Seamus Finn, a lead organiser of the LipSync event, thanked all their supporters.

f