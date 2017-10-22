Kildare toastmaster, Lorraine Howard has been chosen for funny finals tonight

Kildare Toastmaster newcomer Lorraine Howard will represent the club in the final of the Humorous Speech Contest today, October 22 in Clonmel.

Lorraine recently took second prize at the Area final in Maynooth on October 10 last with a speech entitled “Arachnaphobia”.

Joining her also in Clonmel in the Table Topics final is fellow club member Maureen McCowen.

It is described as a big achievement for Lorraine who joined Kildare Toastmasters in May 2016

Club President Mary Caulfield congratulated Lorraine on her achievement adding that this is the first competition for Lorraine to enter and she has done the club and herself proud.

Fellow member David Clinton and winner of the area final for Table Topics also advances to the Division D Final representing Toastmasters Athy.

This is the first time that Kildare Toastmasters has three members taking all three prizes in the Table Topics impromptu speaking area competition in addition to a second prize in the Humorous Speech Contest. An historical moment for the club yet to be achieved by any other club. . The club meets the regularly at the Silken Thomas Pub at 7.45pm.