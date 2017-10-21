Rehearsals are in full swing in Kildare town for LARK's Into the Woods show

LARK have now started their rehearsals for their 2018 production of Into the Woods.

Their principle cast have been announced and according to the music society’s PRO they are delighted to be back.

Jon Jones and Kym Kelly have been announced as the Baker and the Baker’s wife, Dawn Broughan as the Witch, Holly Phillips as Cinderella, Juliet Hill and Anna Leavy as Little Red Riding Hood and Conor Comiskey and Jody Flanagan as Jacob and Chloe Heffernan as Rapunzel.

“We were delighted to receive a KCC grant of €2,500 towards our production earlier this year,” said PRO Kym Kelly.

“This funding really goes a long way in helping us put these shows together without a significant financial burden on our members, particularly our younger cast which make up the majority of our membership.”

The show promises to be even bigger and better than last year.

“We have huge plans for the stage production,” she added.

“We are planning a feast for the eyes and ears.”

Filming is set to take place mid-February with shows running in March 2018.

“The story behind Into the Woods is very simple, its a combination of all the great children’s stories we grew up with, such as, little red riding hood, Jack in the Generally, Cinderella and Rapunzel to name a few but these all have one message to give “be careful what you wish for,” she added.

It will be hard to top LARK’s 2017 production of Oliver! which come to the stage in the CMWS Hall in Kildare in April of this year.

Local talent

After months and months of hard work and over 20 hours of local filming, the reviews of the show were fantastic. The cast consisted of some incredible talent including Charlie Reid and Ryan Sextonwho both played the lead role of Oliver.

The shows were sold out every night and cast, crew and audience all thoroughly enjoyed the show.