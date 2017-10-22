Newbridge students organise mental health walk at the Linear Park

To coincide with World Mental Health Day, students from St Conleth’s Community College courses organised a special event to raise awareness of the plight of people battling mental health issues.

On October 10, the Social Care level 5 and level 6 students walked with Platinum Clubhouse members to acknowledge this important day.

“Following a very enjoyable walk and talk session in Linear Park, we went back to Platinum Clubhouse where we enjoyed tea and cakes baked by the members,” said a student spokesperson.

“As we were a large group, we were divided into small groups and given a tour of the facility by the members. We all had a very informative and enjoyable day and look forward to meeting everyone from Platinum again.”

A clubhouse is a mutually supportive environment for people with mental health difficulties.

The first Clubhouse in Ireland opened in Newbridge in July 1999 under the auspices of Eastern Vocational Enterprises Limited (EVE Ltd). In 2002 EVE set up another Clubhouse in Clondalkin, Dublin. There is also a Clubhouse in Sligo, Dóchas. Clubhouse originated in New York over 50 years ago.