Secure property and avoid trees - Kildare County Council's stay safe advice on tonight's Storm Brian

Kildare County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team met this morning, and will continue to monitor the situation over the weekend, as Storm Brian is set to batter the country.

A Status Yellow alert has been issued for the midlands counties. According to a statement released by KCC this afternoon, Kildare County Council response teams, including roads, water, fire service and civil defence are on standby to react and deal with the impact of storm Brian.

The public are advised to avoid areas close to woodlands as there is a possibility that following storm Ophelia some trees may still be in a dangerous condition.

Landowners are asked to ensure that trees in close proximity to roadways and power lines are not a danger to the public or utilities.

The public are encouraged to assess their own properties and to secure any items that may be blown away by the wind.

People should continue to check on vulnerable and isolated neighbours.

Phone charging in areas without power has been identified as an issue and it is suggested that portable battery packs could be obtained, in particular for those more vulnerable or isolated people who may not be able to obtain them themselves. People are also advised to make use of their car for charging their phones.

While road networks are open again drivers are advised to remain vigilant on the roads over the weekend and to watch out for fallen power lines and trees throughout the county.

A temporary contingency plan has been put in place to provide shelter for people sleeping rough over the weekend during the severe weather. The Peter McVerry Trust services in the county have been designated as safe spaces for rough sleepers at the following locations: - Newbridge service Eyre Street – 045 450990 and Athy Family Hub contact – 087 175 9524 (located at former Dominican Priory).

Power lines could be dangerous.

As per regular ESB warnings, people should stay away from fallen power lines as they may be live. If you become aware of any emergency situation involving power lines call the ESB immediately on 1850 372 999 or +353 21 2382410. This service should be used only in the event of imminent danger. For outages please log same on the ESB website – https://www.esbnetworks.ie/power-outages-updates/report-a-power-outage

Out of hours contact information for Kildare County Council

After 5.30pm this evening emergency calls in relation to weather related issues should be made to 1890 500 333.