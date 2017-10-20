Three Kildare farms exceed expectations to rake in €1.6m at auction

Three Kildare farms recently made €1.6m at auction with land selling for between €14,000 and €19,000 per acre.

Coonan Property Maynooth and Celbridge notched up three extremely successful farm sales totaling 92 acres in Co. Kildare.

The first sale comprised of land at North Brannockstown. Twenty five acres of non residential land was sold by auction for €450,000 which worked out at €18,000 per acre. Twenty acres was also sold by auction for €275,000 at €14,000 per acre.

Forty seven acres of land in a prime location off the Monread Road in Naas was bought for €894,000, which amounted to €19,000 per acre.

The auctioneer said the lands in each case were of excellent quality suitable for all farming purposes, well fenced with good water supply and they were all in permanent pasture.

Willie Coonan commented that he had an excellent enquiry for all these farms prior to the auctions and had been very hopeful of achieving excellent prices for the lands prior to the auction.

However, he admitted that the sale prices achieved on the auction day exceeded even his highest expectations.

He said they had several under bidders in each sale who were still anxious to acquire the lands and further stated that one of the most interesting aspects of the sales were that each purchaser was a cash customer.