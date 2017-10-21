Naas CBS students exhibit their work

Leaving Certificate students from Naas CBS have exhibited at a major event in the Irish Museum of Modern Art.

The art students displayed their own project entitled ‘Illuminate’ which they completed in their 5th year under the guidance of local artist Josephine Hardmian and art teacher Stacy Masterson.

The project consists of five artworks comprising watercolour backgrounds, calligraphy and illustration.

Each artwork is based on one of the five key elements of an Edmund Rice school as Naas CBS is under the Trusteeship of the Edmund Rice Schools Trust.

Permanent display

The artworks are now on permanent display in the school, where they can be viweed by visitors.

Over 50 schools across Ireland participated in Creative Engagment 2016/2017.

Creative Engagement is an Arts-in-Education Programme, administered by the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD), in which innovative projects are completed in schools with the support of an outside artist or arts group.

It is co-funded by the Department of Education, the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and the Heritage Council.