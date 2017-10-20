No motorway signs for Naas attractions

Motorists travelling on the motorway near Naas are unaware of the possible attractions of the town because of an absence of signage.

The absence of signage means there is no way of attracting people into Naas off the N7 to visit places of interest such as St David’s Church or Wolfe Tone’s grave near Sallins.

Some local politicians like Cllr Sorcha O’Neill fear that potential visitors to the Naas area are unaware of what the town has to offer.

Attractions in towns and villages in the area need to be highlighted to people on the N7/M7, and she asked Kildare County Council to find a way to achieve this.

According to Kildare County Council, however, Failte Ireland has put a signage programme in place to publicise sites and visitor experiences that have been highlighted in Ireland’s Ancient East campaign.

They also worked with Transport Infrastructure Ireland and local authorities to have the signage erected.

KCC said that if “signage gaps are identified” it would work with County Kildare Failte to address this

However, KCC official Sonya Kavanagh told a Naas Municipal District meeting recently that County Kildare Failte has no input into motorway signage.

She said motorway signs are governed by strict criteria like heritage value and whether or not numbers visiting a site, like Newbridge Silverware, exceed 100,000.

Ms Kavanagh said that, because of road safety concerns, Transport Infrastructure Ireland has to limit the number of signs visible to motorists on motorways.

This means that some venues like Lullymore Heritage Park, are excluded.

“Motorway signage is something we can address but signs can be erected in individual areas, directing people to places of interest,” Ms Kavanagh said.