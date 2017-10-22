A massive €90,000 raised by Kildare Relay for Life for Irish Cancer Society

Despite a drop in the number of teams participating in this year’s Kildare Relay for Life, the event managed to rake in an impressive €90,000 for the Irish Cancer Society (ICS).

“We had Mark Mellett and Mary Quinn down from the Irish Cancer Society for the cheque presentation on Friday (October 13). We raised €90,000, which was excellent, especially when you consider we were down from 53 teams in 2016 to 33 this year,” said one of the organisers, Peter O’Neill.

“This year, the teams were absolutely amazing, especially with some of the them getting involved quite late.”

Notwithstanding the success on the fundraising front, Peter was keen to point out the event held on August 19 at Punchestown Racecourse was inspirational in other ways too.

“It was a great family event. You can not buy that. We had families and friends together, everybody talking, exchanging their stories and helping each other.

On receiving the cheque at Moorefield Clubhouse in Newbridge, Mr Mellett gave a breakdown of where the ICS funds are spent and details of how it comes back to services in Kildare.

