Will our Kildare and Wicklow girls strike it lucky on Blind Date tomorrow night

A Wicklow woman is following in the footsteps of two Kildare women, in a bid to find love on TV3’s new Blind Date series.

Dawn Leadon-Bolger from Baltinglass will appear on this Sunday’s show, October 22.

“I did Blind Date to find someone who is equally as fun and crazy as me. Al Porter was great craic, the audience really encouraged me and I have made some amazing friends”, said Dawn.

The former IT Carlow student has a degree in TV & Media along with a Masters in Public Culture.

Dawn is no stranger to TV screens, as she also starred in RTE2’s Ladies Day, with stylist and designer Brendan Courtney, RTE1’s Domestic Divas; IFTA winning show for TG4, Jockey Eile, and will also be on RTE2’s new show Salon Confidential.

Dawn describes herself as a fashionista & horse racing enthusiast.

Also an animal lover, Dawn rehabilitates racehorses off the track and retrains them for other disciplines, giving the horses a second chance with a new career.

The second hopeful lovebird of the night is 19 year old gym bunny Louise Whyte from Newbridge.

She has three cheeky chappies to choose from - Aaron Brazil (19) is not short on confidence but will the Casanova of Clondalkin manage to impress Louise? She also has Sean Carey (19) from Balbriggan to choose from. He is the presenter of LMFM’s Radio Romance maybe he could play the perfect love song to earn a place in this girl’s heart.

Or finally will she choose 23 year old Robbie Slater from Kilkenny who likes to play sport? If he ‘plays’ his cards right he could be going on a date with Louise.

There was no luck for two previous Kildare contestants, twenty-two-year-old make-up artist, Niamh McGrane from Leixlip and mum of four Aisling O’Sullivan from Newbridge on the first episode, which aired on October 8.

“It was something different, just to kind of meet new people, do something crazy and fun.

“The reactions were really good, it was hilarious”, said Niamh.

However, Niamh wasn’t chosen by Gary from Tallaght in the end.

Aisling O’Sullivan said she didn’t tell her kids she had applied for the show.

“I kinda sat them down on the couch and just watched for their reaction, it was hilarious.

“They just started screaming ‘Oh My God it’s you Mam’. They just thought it was hilarious seeing their mam on telly. I knew they wouldn’t have an issue with it as in they’re always telling me to go out on dates which is hilarious.”

Aisling went to Tayto Park on a date with Ray from Dublin, while she said she had a lovely day, Ray wasn’t really for her.

She said he was “a lot”.

“I think I would have needed someone a bit calmer than him,” she laughed.

Will Dawn and Louise find what she’s looking for? Tune into Blind Date on TV3 this Sunday from 9pm.