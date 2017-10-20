South Kildare Coalition for Repeal is holding vigils for Savita

The South Kildare Coalition for Repeal is to hold vigils for Savita Halapanavar in Newbridge and Kildare town at the end of the month.

This is an umbrella group of local organisations in South Kildare who are campaigning to Repeal the Eighth Amendment to the constitution.

“We will be holding Vigils for Savita in Newbridge and Kildare on Saturday, October 28 to mark the 5th anniversary of Savita Halapanavar’s death. Savita Halapanavar died of sepsis while miscarrying her child in October 2012, having been repeatedly denied an abortion,” said the group.

“The Newbridge Vigil for Savita will take place at 6:30pm outside the Town Hall. The Kildare Vigil for Savita will take place at 7:30pm on the Main Square in Kildare town. Each vigil will last about a half an hour. All are welcome to attend.”