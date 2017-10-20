Two Kildare speeders among 44 detections this morning  #Operation Slow Down

A driver was detected travelling 139km/h in a 120km/h zone on the M7 at Osberstown, Naas as part of Operation Slowdown, which began at 7am this morning.

Another motorist was also caught driving at 113km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N7 at Kill West, Kill.

Gardai are out in force on Kildare roads today as part of the national ‘Slow Down Day’.

Gardaí and GoSafe (between 7am and 8.30am ) has monitored the speed of 18,420 vehicles so far nationwide, with 44 vehicles detected traveling in excess of the applicable speed limit this morning.

Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau earlier this morning said" I would like to commend those road users who are compliant,continue to drive safely and do not put themselves and other road users in danger"

He continued; “It is disappointing that 44 drivers were detected speeding putting every other road users in danger we urge all drivers to please Slowdown.”

