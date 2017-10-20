Kildare TD pushes for more family resources centres for county

A Kildare TD is pushing for more family resource centres in the county in the wake of comments made by Minister Katherine Zappone that the increase in population creates a strong demand for services.

She gave these comments in a reply to parliamentary questions from Deputy Martin Heydon on increased funding for family resource centres included in the budget.

“Budget 2018 saw a 5.7% increase in the budget for Tusla, part of which will go towards funding 11 new family resource centres around the country as well as increasing supports to existing centres. With our growing population and high youth population Kildare needs more family resource centres,” he said.

“I have already raised with the Minister the need for more family resource centres in Kildare. For our growing population we are severely under-represented in terms of the number of family resource centres with only two in the whole County in Newbridge and Curragh when others such as Donegal and Kerry have nine and 12 respectively. We are playing catch up here and I have been stressing this point to the Minister.”

He said he was pleased to see that the Minister recognised that Kildare has experienced a significant increase in its population base, and that there is a strong demand for services in the area.

She acknowledged the two existing centres that receive funding from Tusla based in Newbridge and the Curragh and stated that the needs of County Kildare will be considered as decisions are made with regard to allocation of the additional resources provided.

“The Newbridge and Curragh centres are great facilities which highlight what worthwhile services can be provided in our communities through these centres. Additional funding would allow them to offer increased services,” he said.

“Other locations such as Teach Dara in Kildare town are already providing the services of a family resource centre on a limited budget. I will fight for Teach Dara to receive Family Resource Centre status and for the case to be progressed for family resource centres in towns like Athy, Castledermot and Rathangan.”