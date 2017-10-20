Drier weather in store today, but Kildare bracing for Storm Brian tomorrow

Thursday evening brought heavy rainfall across Kildare, but conditions are predicted to be better today across the county.

According to Met Eireann, there will be sunny spells in the morning, with cloud gradually thickening and rain appearing in the afternoon.

A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for the county in advance of the arrival of Storm Brian on Friday night. The Warning kicks in at 10pm on Friday night and will last until 10pm on Saturday evening.

Met Eireann warns that west to southwest winds, becoming northwest will reach mean speeds up to 65 km/h with gusts up to 110 km/h.

A Status Yellow warning, the least severe of the three which can be issued by Met Eireann, means people should be aware of the weather conditions and take precautions if necessary. Status Yellow weather alerts are for weather conditions that do not pose an immediate threat to the general population, but only to those exposed to risk by nature of their location and/or activity.

