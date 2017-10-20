Eight-year driving ban, fine, for man who crashed into elderly couple in Kildare

A 28-year-old man who crashed into a couple near the M4 in Kilcock has been banned from driving for eight years and jailed for five months for driving without insurance.

He got a concurrent eight-year ban and a €4,000 fine for careless driving at Kilcock District Court on October 17.

Haroon Naveed, with an address at 4 Sherwood Avenue, Charlestown, Co Mayo, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and careless driving near the roundabout on the old Kilcock-Enfield at the R148 on April 15 2016.

Mr Naveed, who is seeking asylum in Ireland, according to his barrister, was speeding on the way to the airport to pick up friends, the court was told.

He slid across the road and hit an oncoming car, head on, injuring an elderly couple. They told the court in a victim impact statement that the accident had been “life changing” for them.

Six people were taken to hospital after the accident. Judge Desmond Zaidan asked why this was a simple careless driving charge, and not dangerous driving. He said no sentence would take away the pain of the couple who were injured.